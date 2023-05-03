Watch: Windsor Police looking to identify suspect in shooting near city's west side

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a shooting that took place near the city’s west side.

According to police, on Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report that a person had been shot in the area of the 1700 block of Tecumseh Road West.

After arriving on scene officers say they located a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right arm, and the victim was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers say they learned the suspect had cornered the victim, shot him, and left the scene on foot heading east on Tecumseh Rd. W.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 18 to 30 years old and at the time of the incident he was wearing all-black clothing and a blue surgical mask.

Investigators are asking everyone in the area to check their surveillance and dashcam footage for any evidence between 10 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477.