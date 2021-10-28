WATCH: Windsor police now focused on one vehicle in fatal hit and run investigation

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit has ruled out one of the vehicles they were searching for as part of a fatal hit and run investigation.

Police say investigators have positively identified a black Chevrolet Equinox pictured in previously released photos.

The driver of the vehicle came forward and police have determined the Equinox was not involved in the incident.

Police are now focused on identifying the other vehicle of interest and have released surveillance footage of what is believed to be a two tone 4-door Jeep Wrangler with a darker coloured hard top and a lighter coloured body.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is urged to contact city police.

On Oct. 15, officers were called to the area of Janette Avenue at Elliott Street West for a report of a person laying in the roadway.

An elderly man with life-threatening injuries was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

— with files from AM800's Zander Broeckel