WATCH: Windsor police release new video of shooting suspect

The Windsor Police Service has released new video footage as they work to identify a suspect in connection a shooting earlier this month.

On May 3, at 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a report that a person had been shot in the 1700 block of Tecumseh Rd. W.

Police located a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right arm. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

New video footage obtained by investigators shows a suspect walking in the area of Tecumseh Rd. W. just prior to the shooting.

Police ask the public to please take note of his mannerisms as it may help in identifying him.

The suspect is described as a black male aged between 18 to 30 years old. He wore black clothing and a surgical mask at the time of the incident.

He may have fled the scene in a 2011-2014 model white Dodge Charger.

If you have any information that can assist the investigation, please contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.