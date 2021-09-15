WATCH: Windsor police release video of an armed robbery suspect
The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit has released video of a suspect they're trying to identify as they investigate an armed robbery in the city.
Around 11 p.m. on Sept. 13, police were called to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the 4600 block of Seminole Street.
Investigators learned that a suspect entered the convenience store armed with a knife and demanded money.
The suspect took a quantity of currency and fled the area on foot, last seen walking west towards Seminole Street.
No one was injured.
Police describe the suspect as a white male, 6'0", 200 lbs., short dark brown hair, wearing a light blue t-shirt under a dark basketball style jersey and appeared to walk with a limp.
The Major Crime Unit is seeking any information that may assist in identifying the suspect and asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.
The knife remains outstanding and as such the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach the suspect if seen and call 9-1-1.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 (or ext. 400 after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.