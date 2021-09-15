WATCH: Windsor police release video of an armed robbery suspect

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit has released video of a suspect they're trying to identify as they investigate an armed robbery in the city.

Around 11 p.m. on Sept. 13, police were called to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the 4600 block of Seminole Street.

Investigators learned that a suspect entered the convenience store armed with a knife and demanded money.

The suspect took a quantity of currency and fled the area on foot, last seen walking west towards Seminole Street.

No one was injured.