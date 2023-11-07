WATCH: Windsor police release video of carjacking suspects

Video of three suspects wanted in connection to multiple carjackings and attempted carjackings has been released by the Windsor Police Service.

Investigators hope someone will be able to identify those involved.

Members of the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit have obtained video footage of three suspects exiting a grey Grand Caravan believed to have been used in the carjackings.

The Caravan was reported stolen on Nov. 1 and involved in a minor hit-and-run incident two days later in a parking lot in the 900 block of Ottawa Street.

On Nov. 4 and 5, officers responded to two vehicle robberies and two attempted vehicle robberies around the city.

In each case, a suspect walked up to the driver's side window, assaulted the driver, and tried to steal the vehicle.

Three of the four victims were also sprayed in the face with a noxious substance.

The first incident took place in the 300 block of Tecumseh Road East near McDougall Street at 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 4.

The next incident happened in the 300 block of Tuscarora Street near McDougall Street at 5 a.m. on Nov. 4.

The third incident took place at 6 a.m. on Nov. 4 in the 2500 block of Lincoln Road near Somme Avenue.

The fourth incident happened in the 1400 block of Holburn Street near Maguire Street at 3 a.m. on Nov. 5.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.