Watch: Windsor Police search for two suspects wanted for property damage

The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who vandalized two separate construction sites.

On August 1, at approximately 10 p.m., two people were captured on video surveillance unlawfully entering a construction site in the 1600 block of Lauzon Road.

Police say the suspects wandered around the property before and discharged a fire extinguisher before leaving.

Then on August 6, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the same two suspects were seen on video surveillance at a construction site in the 8600 block of McHugh Street.

The suspects damaged a glass panel with a rock and then returned to the site in the 1600 block of Lauzon Road where they discharged two more fire extinguishers and spray painted graffiti on concrete pillars.

The first suspect is described as a white man, between 18 to 20-years-old, short, with red curly hair and a slender build.

The second suspect is described as a white woman, between 18 to 20-years-old, tall, with black hair and a slender build.

If you can identify the individuals or have information related to this incident, contact police or Crime Stoppers.