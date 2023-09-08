WATCH: Windsor police trying to identify suspects in theft case

The Windsor Police Service has released a security video as they work to identify two suspects wanted for theft.

Video surveillance captured a male and female at a retail store in the 1400 block of Wyandotte St. E.

While the suspects waited for their phone to be repaired, police say they colluded to open a drawer behind the counter and steal $1,200 in cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. You can remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.