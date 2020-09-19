WATCH: Windsor's Laramie Loses UFC Debut

The pair clinched at the fence but Minner got hold of Laramie's neck before taking him to the ground with a guillotine choke hold.

Laramie (12-4-0) tapped out 52 seconds into his match with Darrick Minner (25-11-0) in the first round of the featherweight match-up in Las Vegas.

It wasn't the UFC debut Windsor, Ont.'s T.J. (The Truth) Laramie was hoping for Saturday.

Laramie is the only Canadian to earn a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series.

The 22-year-old won his way into the promotion Aug. 11 when opponent Daniel Swain didn't come out for the second round of the match due to injury.

Meantime, Windsor straw weight Randa (Quiet Storm) Markos was on the card in Vegas as well.

She fell to Mackenzie Dern of the U.S. by armbar in the first round.

— with files from The Canadian Press.