WATCH: Windsor's New Year's Baby Arrives Just after Midnight

Windsor Regional Hospital didn't have to wait long to crown 2021's New Year's Baby.

Lia Valantana Cerrascu Gutierrez was born at 12:42 a.m. Friday to parents Diana Gutierrez and Luis Riviro Cerrascu.

She came in at 5 pounds, 12 oz. and her parents are excited their little girl can carry this honour throughout her life.

"I want to give thanks to all the people in the hospital, all the nurses and all the doctors. We are so, so happy," said her dad, Luis Riviro Cerrascu.

Baby Valantana is currently receiving respiratory support in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to help her lungs get stronger.

Mom, Diana Gutierrez, has been in the hospital since her water broke early, 10 weeks ago.

The couple hope to introduce Valantana to their family in Mexico later this year.