WATCH: Youth Athletics Causes Third COVID-19 Community Cluster in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has identified the region's third COVID-19 community cluster.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the cluster occurred after "youth athletics" in Windsor-Essex.

He says the cluster is centred around Central Park Athletics on Grand Marais Road East at Central Avenue.

Dr. Ahmed says as of Thursday morning, the cluster has resulted in 32 confirmed cases impacting seven local elementary and secondary schools.

He says the age range varies but 62 per cent of the confirmed cases are between the ages of 10 and 19 year-olds.

Dr. Ahmed says the cases involved within the cluster practiced and played at six arenas, two private training facilities and two golf courses.

He says several cases are also linked to a church.

"14 confirmed cases involved in this cluster were affiliated with 10 unique hockey teams and included 12 players and two coaches," says Dr. Ahmed. "In addition cases associated with this cluster came from 20 unique households and the number of cases ranged from one to five."

He says the health unit could not identify no single index case within Central Park Athletics.

"As there are multiple cases from different teams or cohorts have the same symptom onset date however there is some evidence of transmission within and between teams, within cohorts, within facilities, within households," says Dr. Ahmed.

Dr. Ahmed says of the 32 cases, 17 are active and 15 are resolved.

The first COVID-19 case within the cluster was reported on November 22.