Water main construction on Sandwich street to cause lane reductions

Work will begin on replacing an old water main on Sandwich Street from Ojibway Parkway to Chappell Avenue.

The work begins on Monday, October 31 and will take around 7 weeks to complete.

At approximately $1.4 million, the project is a part of the ongoing infrastructure renewal program by the Windsor Utilities Commission which maintains a contract of service with ENWIN Utilities.

The construction will replace the old water main with a newly constructed 300mm diameter PVC water main.

Director of Water Utilities Chris Manzon says he hopes drivers can be patient as roads will have some lane reductions.

"We are going to maintain two-way traffic through the area, so there will still be a single lane of traffic through that area. Things obviously can be a little slower than usual but please be patient."

Manzon says these improvements are being made in advance, so work can begin on reconstructing the road.

He says many sections of the older water main are around 80 to 100 years old.

"The road is being constructed as a part of the improvement projects along Sandwich. With the road being upgraded we want to get in and replace our infrastructure in advance of that. We are getting in there and replacing our infrastructure in advance of that, we want to do it in advance so that project is done."

He says improvements will greatly benefit the area.

"What you will see is improved water flow less district water potential, usually improved water quality. In older water mains there's a lot of tuberculation, the improved water flow also leads to improved hydrant fire flows as well."

Along with the construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.



