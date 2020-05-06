Water Main Replacement Work Begins on Front Road in LaSalle

A $3-million water main project is underway on a section of Front Road in LaSalle.

Mayor Marc Bondy says crews will replace the water main on a 4.5 kilometre stretch from Gary Avenue to Malden Road and he expects the project to wrap up by the end of September.

"They were getting a lot of water main breaks on that stretch and I think if my memory was right, it was installed in the early 80s, so to prevent those and the costs of working overtime to repairs these it was safest to replace the whole water main," says Bondy.

He says the town was originally under the impression that the work would have started last year.

"Due to the high water levels last year, they did some sampling and thought well let's wait until this year, make sure we can get in earlier," says Bondy. "Right now, the water is still high but the contractor feels, he can do it and do it properly so they're starting now and should go for sometime."

Bondy is asking motorists to slow down in the construction zone.

"Be cautious, respect the workers," says Bondy. "These people are walking close to the cones and we have to be cognizant of everybody, move over and slow down."

Traffic in the area has been reduced to one lane in each direction with work being done in the westbound lanes.