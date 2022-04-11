Water Meter replacement program beginning this week in Lakeshore

The rollout of Lakeshore's water meter replacement program starts this week, with some home appointments beginning on Monday, April 11.

Lakeshore staff will be working with technicians from Neptune Technology Group to replace over 4,500 home water meters throughout the community as part of the program.

Mayor Tom Bain says Neptune technicians will come visit homes to remove and replace old meters.

"A lot of the meters that we have in there now are beginning to age and they're not recording properly," he continued. "These new ones will have radio transmitters on them, and the radio transmitters will allow for readings to be taken remotely."

The upgrades are expected to increase the efficiency of water meter readings, and the replacement program is mandatory.

Bain says appointments are expected to take 30 to 90 minutes to complete, with flexible scheduling for residents.

"Well we'll be targeting our areas especially according to the age of the meters, certain roads and how long the meters have been in there. But eventually we'll be replacing all of them," Bain said.

Residents in targeted areas will receive notice by mail, and officials are asking that people clear the area around the existing water meter to ensure technicians have space to work.

Residents looking to learn more about the program or what to expect for your water meter replacement appointment you can visit Lakeshore's website.

- with files from Rob Hindi