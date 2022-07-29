One person has been sent to hospital after a water rescue in Chatham-Kent.

Fire officials says they responded to a water call on the Thames River Thursday night.

According to Chatham-Kent fire, there were reports of a person in the river.

A fire truck and a fire boat were deployed.

When crews arrived, they could see an individual in the water.

Firefighters were pulled the person from the water and returned to shore.

The person was then taken to hospital.

Fire chief Chris Case thanked emergency responders, police and EMS.

He stated, "quick and effective actions by all resulted in a life being saved."

