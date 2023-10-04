Waterloo murder suspect has ties to Windsor: police

Police in Waterloo are searching for 20-year-old Habiton Solomon, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second degree murder.

Police say Solomon has ties to Windsor, Ottawa, Brantford, North Bay, Huntsville, and Hamilton.

Solomon is wanted in connection to an August 13, 2023 homicide that took place in Kitchener.

He is described as 5’8, 130 lbs, with a thin build, black hair, and brown eyes.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous and if seen to not approach him but call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 8191, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at waterloocrimestoppers.com.