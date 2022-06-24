Waterloo Regional Police believe missing man could be in Windsor area

A man reported missing by Waterloo Regional Police may be in the Windsor area.

Windsor police say investigators with Waterloo Regional Police believe 34-year-old Cory Quigley could be in the region.

Quigley was last seen in Cambridge on May 3.

Police say they are concerned for his well-being.

He's described as 5'5" tall, 126 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Quigley may have long brown hair worn up in a ponytail and may also have a long beard.