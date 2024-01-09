Watershed Conditions Statement issued by ERCA

Windsor-Essex remains under a rainfall warning, and now the Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement for the region.

According to ERCA, there's a concern for the accumulation of standing water in low lying areas throughout the Essex Region, especially adjacent to and within floodplain areas of all major waterways and shoreline areas.

Current forecasts predict that rain will continue to fall throughout the day and into this evening, with total rainfall amounts of 20 to 35mm.

ERCA officials say this amount and duration of rainfall falls below Flood Watch thresholds, but due to the combination of existing wet ground conditions and forecasted rainfall, a Watershed Conditions Statement will remain in effect until Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.



They're encouraging people to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring, as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.

The combination of slippery banks and fast moving water can be dangerous, and standing water can also present its own unseen hazards.

Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water.



ERCA officials will also continue to monitor forecasts and conditions, and update the advisory as required.