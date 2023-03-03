Watershed Conditions Statement issued for Essex

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement due to forecasted snow and rain.

The statement is in effect for the Essex region until noon on Saturday, March 4.

Forecasts predict a possible mix of snow and rain, however, there is uncertainty in exactly how much of each.

There is a possibility that the precipitation may fall all as rain instead of snow, in the amount of roughly 20 to 30 millimetres.

Should this happen, there is a potential for flooding as the region has not fully recovered from the two previous rainfall events in late February.

The wet ground conditions will cause additional runoff and watercourses are likely to respond quicker than normal as low lying areas across the region still have standing water.

Downed trees and other debris caused by the recent ice storm increases the risk of blockages and fast moving objects within creeks and streams. People should be cautious near these areas.

People are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.

The combination of slippery banks and fast moving water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards.

Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water.