Watershed Conditions Statement issued for Windsor-Essex

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement for the region.

ERCA says due to the forecasted rainfall today and Tuesday, there is a concern for the accumulation of standing water in low lying areas throughout the Essex Region, especially adjacent to and within floodplain areas of all major waterways and shoreline areas.

Forecasts predict a total amount of rainfall of 25-40mm, with possible rainfall rates of 15 mm per hour in the heavier downpours. This amount and duration of rainfall falls below Flood Watch thresholds; however, due to the combination of above average lake levels and forecasted rainfall, a Watershed Conditions Statement will remain in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

People are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events. The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast moving water can be dangerous.

Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water as well as shoreline areas.