Watershed Conditions Statement issued in Leamington

A Watershed Conditions Statement is in effect for the Municipality of Leamington following heavy rain Friday morning.

According to a release from the Essex Region Conservation Authority, the heaviest downpours occurred in the town urban centre at up to 95 mm in the Hillman Marsh on the far east side of Leamington.

The upcoming forecast suggests hot and humid days in the area, which leaves uncertainty concerning thunderstorms and showers similar to Friday.

Forecasts predict about 30 mm of rain on Monday, August 8 and although ERCA does not expect this to cause significant flooding officials say, it could generate issues with ponding with small tributaries to fill quicker than usual.

Locals are asked to be cautious and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams and shorelines during heavy rainfall events.

Standing water can also present its unseen hazards.

Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water as well as shoreline areas.



