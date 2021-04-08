Watershed Statement Issued for Essex County
The Essex Region Conservation Authority has sent out a watershed statement for Windsor-Essex.
According to the statement, up to 25 mm could fall Thursday night and cause flooding in low-lying areas throughout Essex County.
The expected rainfall doesn't meet the threshold for a flood watch, but ERCA says high lake levels have pushed standing water in to tributaries and that may effect drainage.
The watershed statement is expected to remain in place into Friday morning.