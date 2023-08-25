WDBA reverses plan to fully close a section of Sandwich Street for construction

The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority is reverting back to its original construction plan for part of Sandwich Street in Windsor.

Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse and Ward 2 Windsor city councillor Fabio Costante had raised concerns this past Tuesday over a proposal to completely close a 500-metre section of Sandwich Street for eight weeks between Ojibway Parkway to Chappell Avenue.

They voiced concern over the impact on businesses in Sandwich Town, a consultation and the impact on residential neighbourhoods as the construction would see commuter and truck traffic diverted along Prince Road and Tecumseh Road West.

Masse and Costante were holding a news conference Friday to update efforts to find solutions to the problem when the WDBA and Bridging North America issued a release announcing plans to proceed with a partial closure of Sandwich Street, keeping one lane open during the work.

The reversal will now see the project revert to a 14-week long construction timeline, up from eight-weeks during the proposed full closure, with work expected to commence Sept. 5.

Costante says he feels like they're hearing the community's concerns.

"I'm going to ask again, as I've always asked, to work together," he says. "Work with the community, work with the businesses and let's find the best solution that moves this project forward, this critical project forward, but mitigate as much harm as possible in our residential school zones and do this together. That's always been the preference, that's always been the goal."

Sandwich Street near the intersection with Mill Street in Windsor's Sandwich Town. Aug. 22, 2023 (Photo: Rusty Thomson)

Masse says he's pleased with the decision.

"There's no hard feelings from myself and my colleagues here. We had to have some awful meetings, awful discussions but they're getting a result that is something that we built upon," he says. That's what we do going forward because this is supposed to be a really good project."

Masse says much of the planning from the past year and a half will be followed.

"Essentially we got them to come to a conclusion and a consensus with the community that the work they did in the past was worth while," he says. "That's really what it is at the end of the day is that there was value what they did before and they're going to stick to that. We're going to have a meeting in the subsequent week and some point in time and we're very pleased to do that.

As a result of the change back to the original construction plan, a detour for both passenger vehicles and trucks on Prince Road and Tecumseh Road will be in place.

The WDBA expects half of the traffic that currently travels the section of Sandwich will need to use this detour each day.

To support safety and traffic calming measures during this detour, the following steps will be taken:

- detours will be well signed

- radar speed signs will be in place

- traffic authorities will support enforcement as needed

- additional school crossing guards, funded by the City of Windsor, will be located at key intersections

- trucking companies will be asked to use a modified detour route along College Avenue to Huron Church Road, in addition to the designated Prince Road detour, to further reduce traffic congestion through this specific area.

The Sandwich Street Reconstruction and Enhancement project, part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, will see three-kilometres of Sandwich Street reconstructed from south of the Rosedale Avenue roundabout to McKee Avenue over a four phase construction process.