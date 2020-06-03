WE Can't Wait Campaign Launched in Support of Mega Hospital

WINDSOR — A new campaign has been launched in support of a new acute care hospital in Windsor-Essex.

The "WE can't wait" campaign has been launched by the Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation and will use social media to mobilize residents, business and community leaders as one voice in favour of the new mega hospital project.

Speaking on AM800's the Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens says most people in the area, support the mega hospital project.

"Those who are against the location have been getting all of the profile," says Dilkens. "It doesn't matter where I go, where the warden of Essex County goes, it doesn't matter who we talk to, the vast majority of people we know want to see the better delivery of health care through a modern hospital system."

The group 'Citizens for an Accountable Mega Hospital Planning Process' is looking to appeal a decision by the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal which dismissed the group's appeal in 2019 over rezoning the land at County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession for the new hospital.

Justice Gregory Verbeem heard arguments last month and has yet to render a decision.

Dilkens says the campaign will be a place for people to mobilize as one.

"They want some place to lend their voice to say I'm in support, how do I sign up and be part of the movement to make things better here and so that's what this campaign is all about," adds Dilkens. "It is a place for people in our community to register their support, be part of the movement that is going to deliver on this $2-billion wonderful health care system."

People are asked to visit the website at www.windsoressexcantwait.ca to add their name in support.