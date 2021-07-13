WE Care for Kids Hands Over $236,000 Donation for Paediatric Equipment

The WE Care for Kids Foundation has come through in a big way to support the purchase of paediatric equipment at Windsor Regional Hospital.

The Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation accepted a cheque worth just over $236,000 ($236,109.49) from WE Care for Kids to cover the cost of equipment in the Paediatric Unit, Family Birthing Centre and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Among the vital equipment purchased is the Mini C Arm which is a specialized x-ray machine that allows doctors to view and fixate bone fractures, especially small bones and joints in children.

Since all of the large events were cancelled during the pandemic, WE Care for Kids relied on small fundraising initiatives such as raffles and partnering up with businesses to generate revenue.