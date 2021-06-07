WE Pride Fest Moves Annual Pride Weekend to September

Windsor-Essex Pride Fest will offer local festivities online for Pride Month and has moved its annual Pride Weekend to the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Wendi Nicholson says going virtual in June is the responsible choice, even if the province loosens more restrictions in the coming weeks.

She says there's still time for things to reopen enough to hold the annual WE Pride Weekend in August, but the group decided it was best to just push things back.

"We are going to be moving to September this year. It will be the weekend of Sept 10-12, so the weekend after Labour Day," she says. "We've come to the decision that that's what we're going to do just to play safe."

With the province projected to reopen more retail and gaming establishments with restrictions in September, Nicholson is optimistic a parade may not be out of the question.

"We're hoping that we can move outside with some guidelines," she says. "If we could have some sort of a physical festival we would be ecstatic this year."

Nicholson says the planning process will be tough, as things tend to change quickly in the age of COVID-19.

"We don't want to make too many plans as of yet, because we don't want to disappoint people if we can't do it," she added.

Event's like QConnect plus for those in the LGBTQ2S+ community over 50 year old will be held online throughout Pride month.

All virtual events and updates on WE Pride Weekend can be found at wepridefest.com.