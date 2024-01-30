'We remain at the bargaining table': City's Commissioner of Infrastructure on Transit Windsor strike

The Acting Commissioner of Infrastructure Services for the City of Windsor says despite a strike notice being used by the union representing transit workers, everyone remains at the bargaining table.

Mark Winterton is reacting to the news that Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 616 issued a strike notice for Monday, February 5 at 12:01 a.m.

Winterton says at this time they are notifying transit riders for the possibility of a strike, and to prepare for alternative modes of transportation.

A key issue between the union and employer continues to be 10 paid sick days that are federally mandated for transit workers.

The two sides met on Friday and Saturday with a federal mediator, but according to the union the talks were at an impasse.

The two sides will meet once again on Wednesday morning.

Winterton says nobody wants a work stoppage.

"We've asked the riders to be prepared. We've issued a notice for next Monday for a potential strike. And we're asking riders to prepare for alternative modes of transportation."

He says they will continue to negotiate as long as it takes for a deal to be made.

"We're looking to cut a deal here that will be in the best interest of the taxpayers, and for the riders. So, it's a challenge, and we understand it's a challenge. It's something that our negotiating team is working very hard to try and cut a deal because nobody wants a work stoppage, and we understand how hard that is on the public that uses transit."

Winterton adds that they understand the challenge at hand for Windsor residents.

"Obviously ATU is going to do what they feel is in their best interest, and the City of Windsor is looking out for the operation of Transit Windsor for the City of Windsor taxpayers, as well as for the riders. So, we're going to continue to negotiate as long as it takes to get a deal."

The ATU Local 616 represents approximately 300 unionized Transit Windsor workers, including drivers and mechanics.

The workers contract expired on September 30, 2023.

-with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson