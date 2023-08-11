'We will be demanding substantial wage improvements,' Unifor National President Lana Payne

Unifor officially opened contract negotiations Thursday with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis on behalf of its 18,000 union members at the Detroit Three.

The talks come as the rising cost of living and the transition to electric vehicles are top-of-mind.

Steven Majer, Ford Canada's vice-president of human resources, said in a statement that there's important work ahead to create a blueprint for the Canadian automotive industry.

He said Ford and Unifor will have to find the right balance between investing for the future and the sharing of profits.

Stellantis said during negotiations it would focus on ensuring future competitiveness along with good benefits and wage increases. The company, which owns brands such as Jeep and Chrysler, said that both it and the union needs to find creative solutions that meet worker needs while maintaining efficient and productive workplaces.

General Motors said it looks forward to working with Unifor to build a competitive future that also recognizes its employees' contributions to shared success.

Lana Payne, National President of Unifor says she made it very clear to all three companies that their workers expectations are very high.

"Profits are up and so is the cost of living. Workers have shown time and time again, that they are prepared to fight and to strike, if necessary to have their demands met. This is the moment we are in. And no one, no one, should underestimate it."

She says she restated the union's four core priorities in bargaining, that she says must be addressed before any settlements would be accepted.

"Pensions, wages, transition supports, and investment. I made it clear of the need for improvements to pensions and retirement security for our members. I also made it clear that we will be demanding substantial wage improvements."

She says when it comes to building electric vehicles, there is excitement among union members, but there is uncertainty and anxiety and she says jobs must be protected.

"We are insisting, let me be clear, we are insisting that every EV and EV related job is a good union job. With the same rights and employment terms as autoworkers enjoy today."

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Dave Cassidy, President, Unifor Local 444 says he feels confident going into negotiations because they have the backing of their members.

"We know that pensions have to be number one, we haven't had pension increases in forever. We know that our retirees need to see something. We know we need to do work with our, you know I call them junior employees, but they're not junior employees, they got eight, nine, ten, twelve years now but they're on a different pension plan. We got to do work around that."

Cassidy says the issues date back to the 2008/2009 negotiations and they have a lot of work ahead of them to satisfy their members.

"We have been not on the top end of it. It seems that we're always chasing, you know we're trying to survive in the manufacturing business. And that pendulum has swung, and these corporations are making a lot of money, and they're making a lot of money because of our workers, because of our membership."

When it comes to who Unifor would target first to set the pattern with, Payne said Thursday, that they were 'seriously considering' Ford.

She said Ford was the first to step up in 2020 with the commitment to EV investments and they have been the most forthcoming with Unifor in their plans and showed a willingness to talk.

She stressed though that the final decision has not been made and their strategy could change in the coming weeks.

-With files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides and The Canadian Press