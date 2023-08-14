The Municipality of Leamington has released a statement after the pride crosswalk on Erie Street South was vandalized over the weekend.

Police say that six male individuals, between the ages of 17 and 25-years-old, attended the location early Sunday morning 12:00 a.m. and 12:20 a.m., with paint cans and spray paint and defaced the crosswalk.

"The perspective that leads someone to deface a symbol of welcomeness and inclusivity is unacceptable," said Peter Neufeld, Leamington's Chief Administrative Officer.

"We will fix our crosswalk and continue to fix it as many times as necessary to ensure our message remains that everyone is welcome in our community."

Police believe that there are witnesses and video of the event, and are asking anyone with any information to come forward.