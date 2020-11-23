Weapons Call in Lakeshore 'Unfounded': OPP

A weapons call that triggered a hold and secure at two Lakeshore Schools is "unfounded," according to OPP.

Police were called to Chisholm Street just before 8 a.m. Monday morning. The intersection of Chisholm Street and St. Peter Street was closed while police conducted their investigation.

Provincial police say the complaint was unfounded and there's no threat to public safety.

The hold and secure order was lifted at nearby schools around 9:30 a.m., according to tweets from OPP.

No charges are anticipated, according to police.