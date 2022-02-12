Weather for February 12, 2022
Cloudy today with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and the temperature falling to minus 8C and a wind chill minus 16C.
Tonight, mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a low of minus 12C with a wind chill near minus 11C.
Sunday,mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a high of minus 6C and a low minus 15C.
Monday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 7C.
Tuesday, more sun and cloud with a high minus 3C.
Wednesday, Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 6C.
Thursday, periods of snow with a high of minus 1C.
and Friday a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 4C.