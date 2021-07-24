Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 24 2021

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent warning of between 30 and 50mm of rain falling this evening. Isolated areas could get more than 2-inches.

today..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. wind becoming southwest gusting to 50 this morning. high 28. humidex 37.

tonight..showers at times heavy with a few thunderstorms ending overnight then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. local amount 30 to 40 mm. wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light after midnight. low 21.

sunday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. clearing late in the afternoon. high 29. humidex 37.

monday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 31.