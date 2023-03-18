Weather forecast for Saturday, March 18

The forecast for Saturday, March 18 from Environment Canada...

Today: Mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. wind southwest gusting to 60. high minus 2. wind chill minus 8 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon.

Tonight: Cloudy with 70 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. clearing before morning. windy. low minus 7. wind chill near minus 13.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 in the afternoon. high plus 3.

Monday: Sunny. high 7.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. high 8.