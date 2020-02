The forecast from the AM 800 weather centre, according to Environment Canada.

today..cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. high plus 3.

tonight..mainly cloudy. low minus 6. wind chill minus 8 overnight.

monday..mainly sunny. increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. high plus 2.

tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. high plus 4.

wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. high minus 1.