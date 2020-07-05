Weather Forecast for Sunday July 5, 2020

A heat warning is in effect.

today..sunny. high 33. humidex 35.

tonight..clear. low 20.

monday..sunny. high 33. humidex 36.

tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 34.

A prolonged period of hot weather continues.

Daytime high temperatures in excess of 31 degrees Celsius, with humidex values in the high thirties to low forties, are expected for the foreseeable future.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

The risks for extreme heat are greater for kids, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.