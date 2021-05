Now the forecast from the AM 800 wx centre...

today..a mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. high 30. humidex 38.

tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. low 14.

monday..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. high 27. humidex 33.

tuesday..cloudy. high 30.

wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 29.