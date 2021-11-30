Weather Network meteorologist says worst winter weather expected in December

Most people across Windsor-Essex probably woke up to a fresh blanket of snow Tuesday, but what's in store for the rest of the winter?

The Weather Network is out with its annual winter outlook and meteorologist Doug Gilham says they're expecting a "come and go" winter — meaning we'll see periods of heavy snow combined with extended thaws.

He says average temperatures are expected to be a bit warmer than normal.

"We don't expect a winter where we lock into persistent, severe cold," he says. "When we get to the end of the season we expect that the final numbers will tip to the warm side of normal, but because it's going to be kind of an active pattern through the winter, I still think we can get an abundance of snow."

Gilham says we're going to see some precipitation over the next couple of weeks, but it's hard to say if it'll be snow or rain.

"An active pattern next week, but too early to tell what that will mean in terms of winter weather," says Gilham. "At this point, it looks like over the next couple of weeks cold isn't locking in. We're still in some back and forth swings, winter throws some punches, and then the milder air tries to surge back."

He says the coldest weather this year may actually come over the holidays.

"We are eyeing some signals that as we approach the holidays, we could be headed into a more significant, persistent cold pattern," he says. "The coldest weather of the season might actually be during the holidays. Many years we see our coldest weather later in January into February."

With the region's first snowfall out of the way, Gilham is reminding residents winter is here and it's important to stay prepared and vigilant on the roads.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides