Weather Network out with official Summer Forecast predictions

Weather predictions for the summer are out, and while warm weather is predicted, so is rain.

According to The Weather Network's predictions, the summer of 2022 in the country will be warm and wet with above-normal temperatures sweeping the nation.

In the Southern Ontario region, temperatures will be cooler at the start before an increase towards July and August.

Doug Gillham, Meteorologist with The Weather Network, explains what to expect for the summer in Windsor-Essex.

"Cool year, slightly below seasonal for the first two weeks of June, and possibly even beyond that, then above normal temperatures dominate. But again, periods of cool weather."

Normal to slightly above-normal temperatures are expected for the heart of the year, unlike the summer of 2021 where we saw extreme heat.

With the warm and humid air masses and cold fronts coming in at times there will be more threats for thunderstorms in Southern Ontario, however following storms we will see periods of cooler temperatures.

Gillham explains what is being monitored for Southern Ontario.

"The thing that we're watching closely is that we expect a stormy summer, that doesn't mean it's going to rain every day, but while there will be periods of dry weather there will be times when you'll have to water your yard or your garden."

He says to be prepared before summer activities due to possible stormy weather.

"Thunderstorms will be a bigger part of this summer than some summers," he said. "So if you've got plans to be on the water, you've got plans to go camping or hiking, you've just got to check the forecast the day of. Make sure you have a way of getting alerts."

Based on the predictions great weather is expected, but remember to keep your eye on the sky and be prepared while doing activities outdoors.