Weather rollercoaster brings high temperatures on the heels of Monday snow

This coming weekend marks a high point in the recent rollercoaster of weather we’ve seen in the region.

Monday’s snow is in direct contrast of what we’re looking forward to this weekend, as temperatures move into the mid to high 20s.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Gerald Cheng says weather trends like this are more common than we think.

“This is the time when the warm and cold air masses duke it out, and that what we’re seeing, and that’s why we’ve seen big temperature swings. Now that we’ve swung so far south, we swing back north.”

Cheng says there’s always a chance things will swing back into the negatives.

“Be prepared for anything, because it will swing right back, and inject a dose of reality in our lives. Those temperatures will not stick around for now. It’s still spring, so still expect those big temperature swings," he told AM800 News.

Monday’s snowfall impacted outdoor-based businesses like local golf courses. That’s something some business owners are hoping won’t happen again.

Forecasts call for plenty of rain in the coming days, along with high temperatures.