Webinars to raise awareness on negative health effects of toxic beauty products

The ENRICH Project is putting together a series of webinars to raise awareness of the negative health effects of toxic beauty products.

The webinars, or seminars conducted online, will follow ENRICH's "Environmental Injustice for Beauty" social media campaign which began late last year.

They will look to educate young people on the long-term effects of using products that are known to cause harm and their possible link to uterine cancer and fibroids.

They also aim to educate the public on the impacts of toxic exposures for racialized people through Eurocentric beauty standards.

Content creator and local moderator for the ENRICH Project, Josie Elysia, says the idea is to raise awareness on these potentially toxic beauty products.

She says the webinars will build on the Environmental Injustice for Beauty campaign's message.

"We're putting more of an academic spin on it and we're giving that back to young women, young men and anyone out there to give more of a detailed explanation with an expert point of view. We're going to have experts in all of these respective fields speaking to these issues."

She says the Enrich Project advocates for safer products.

"Things like antiperspirant and deodorant, it's something that everyone uses because we are so conditioned to use it as a society, everyone wants to smell good but a lot of these products have different chemicals in them that have been linked to different cancers."

Elysia says each webinar is free of charge and will each feature a different focus.

"There are going to be three and each is about an hour long. We're going to be discussing how to advocate for change, how a lack of transparency from the industry contributes to toxic exposures, as well as how colonialism influences toxic exposure for racial people."

The webinars will be held on February 15, February 22 and March 1 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More information on how to take part can be found on Eventbright.com.