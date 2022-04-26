WECAF launches $1.5 million community fundraising campaign

The Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Foundation (WECAF) has launched a three-year, $1.5 million fundraising campaign entitled Children, Youth & Families, Strength for Today - Opportunities for Tomorrow.

A number of families and youth supported by the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society face many challenges such as poverty, unemployment, addictions and mental health.

The campaign strives to enhance existing programs and create new initiatives that will reduce these financial and emotional stressors, and in turn provide opportunities for enrichment and success.

WECAF board president Cheryl Sprague says they're excited to get the campaign started.

"We have an incredibly generous community here, Windsor and Essex County is full of fabulous and generous people," says Sprague. "So we're exciting to put our campaign out and hope that people will support us over the next three years with our campaign."

She says the campaign has been in the works for a couple of years and they're very optimistic.

"Our board has worked very diligently to come up with this plan to strengthen families, and particularly youths," she says. "The youth that are not living independently and have aged out of the care of the society, so we're really excited for this campaign."

Sprague adds the board is very passionate about what they do, because they rely so much on generosity from the community.

"Our board basically is to raise funds, especially for the speciality programs, that aren't funded through the province," says Sprague. "They're very special programs, our holiday program, our backpack program, bursary programs, literacy programs, there are so many. That is all through contributions solely from our community."

There will be a number of ways that individuals, organizations and businesses can help such as donation packages focusing on laundry, hygiene, home safety and kits for a new baby.

There are also Anchor Programs, which focus on providing mental health supports, assistance for youth and families with housing and basic needs, early intervention for expectant and new parents, employment skills training and celebrating the uniqueness of each individual with cultural and gender specific initiatives.