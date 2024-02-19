WECAS celebrating families with a few Family Day events

Family Day is on Monday, and numerous events are taking place in Windsor-Essex, including a number in support of the Children's Aid Society.

Through the generosity of several local businesses and organizations, it will be a special time for families who receive services from WECAS.

They'll be hosting their Food for Families event, thanks to support from Co-operators, Team Goran RE/MAX Care Realty, LendCity Mortgage and Sobeys St. Clair Beach.

They've joined forces to provide 1,200 bags filled with groceries for families supported by WECAS.

Officials say good nutrition promotes healthy living and positive well-being, along with being a common denominator to bring families together for conversation, celebrations, and connecting with one another.

It'll be taking place at the Sobeys in Lakeshore, located at 19 Amy Croft Drive, on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will also be the Family Fun Day event in Leamington, where LakePoint Family Church with the support of the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Foundation and other sponsors will host families at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreational Centre from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities include skating, swimming, bouncy castles gym time, hot chocolate, and refreshments.

And as a result of a generous donation from the Solcz Family Foundation, 150 families will receive a Family Day Activity Kit for caring and sharing.

Officials say the kit includes activities that promote the premise of families, learning, playing, and strengthening relationships as they share activities together.

Crafts, baking, and recreation are some key components of the kits.

Manager of Community Outreach Tina Allen says with the increased cost of living and everything seemingly less affordable, it's incredible to see their community supporters step up.

"Our families are particularly hard hit by that. What often gets down on the list is having the available funds for food, and so whatever we can do for families we will. We know our food banks are so stressed, this is one way we work towards alleviating that burden on families in need," she said.

Allen says there are people out there trying to help, and foster community, and days like Family Day show that.

"We hear this over and over again, that our community always rises to the challenge," she continued. "And wraps their love and their financial resources around those in need."

She says events like these can often be a reprieve from the difficulties of day to day life.

"So it's really great to see. And if we can at least for one day take away some of that financial stress for families, that they can be with and celebrate with each other, then that's really important."

Allen says monetary donations can also be made towards the Food For Families initiative on their website.