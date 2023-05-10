WECAS to host Bear Witness Day Teddy Bear Picnic to honour Jordan River Anderson

Today is Bear Witness Day and Spirit Bear's Birthday, a day which honours the memory of Jordan River Anderson, and Windsor will be taking part to ensure reconciliation continues.

The Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society is partnering with the Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre and Ska:na Family Learning Centre to host a drop-in Bear Witness Day Teddy Bear Picnic at Ojibway Nature Centre.

In 2005, five-year-old Jordan River Anderson died in hospital without ever having the experience of being cared for in his home.

According to The First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, this is because "provincial and federal governments argued over who should pay for his at-home care; care that would have been immediately paid for had Anderson not been First Nations."

Jordan's Principle was put in place to make sure all First Nations children living in Canada have access to the products, services and supports they need, when they need them.

In 2008, Dr. Cindy Blackstock, member of the Gitksan First Nation and Executive Director at First Nations Child and Family Caring Society announced that Spirit Bear was joining the Caring Society to attend Tribunal hearings to end inequalities, such as that experienced by Jordan and his family.

In 2016, it was designated that May 10 would be Bear Witness Day as an opportunity for people across Canada to "bear witness" to ensure that Jordan's Principle is fully implemented.

Rebecca Ross, Foster Parent Recruiter and Trainer with Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society, says they are dedicated to education and reconciliation.

"I think like anything the education piece is so important for people to know what happened to Jordan River Anderson, to remember, lift his memory, to bear witness, and to continue to get the information out about the supports and services that are available to our First Nation children and youth onto the Jordan's Principle."

She says this is the second year WECAS has hosted the event.

"I want to educate our foster parents, our adoptive parents, and our kin parents, but also we want to educate our staff at the Children's Aid Society on Jordan's Principle on Bear Witness Day. And so we thought about coming up with a more creative way to get that education out, and that's when we came up with the Bear Witness Day."

Ross says Jordan's Principle ensures all First Nations children have access to all services they need.

"Between July 2016 and February 28, 2023, more than 2.56 million products, services and supports were approved under Jordan's Principle. So there are First Nations children out there that are getting the services that they need, and that could be speech therapy, educational supports like laptops, medical equipment, mental health services, and more."

The Bear Witness Day Teddy Bear Picnic will be held today at Ojibway Nature Centre, located at 5200 Matchett Road in Windsor, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Those looking to learn more about Bear Witness Day and Jordan's Principle can find more information by clicking here.