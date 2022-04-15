WECDB chair says there are no plans to reintroduce mandatory masking requirements

The chair of the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says they do not plan on implementing mandatory masking requirements.

But Fulvio Valentinis says the school board will continue to support those who choose to wear a mask.

Valentinis says at this point, the school board is still following the directive Ontario's chief medical officer of health.

On Thursday, acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex Dr. Shanker Nesathurai called on the province and local school boards to reintroduce masking requirements.

Dr. Nesathurai made the call to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 within the school system.



WECDB Chair Fulvio Valentinis says they are still following the Ontario Chief medical officer of health's directive.

"We are encouraged that the provincial medical officer of health Dr. Moore said that people in Ontario should continue to wear masks in all public settings however any directive to mandate masks in schools would need to come from the provincial government."

WECDB Chair Fulvio Valentinis says many parents are against mandatory masking.

"You've got parents who are very vehemently opposed to mandatory masking and that seems to be the majority of the calls we have gotten but at the same time we're getting parents that are concerned that we don't have mandatory masking. So we are getting calls on both sides of that issue."

He says they are monitoring absentee numbers closely.

The Windsor Essex County health Unit is reporting a 22.7 per cent increase in high risk case of COVID 19 from April 4 to April 10.

