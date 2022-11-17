WECDSB announces strike plan

Contingency plans have been announced by the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board in the event of a strike by the Canadian Union of Public Employees next week.

The board employs 500 CUPE members including Educational Assistants (EAs), Designated Early Childhood Educators (DECEs), Child and Youth Workers (CYWs) and other paraprofessionals such as Psychologists, Sign Language Interpreters and Psychotherapists.

In the event of a work stoppage, students will be expected to report to in-person classes unless otherwise advised by their school.

For those with complex learning needs, school teams will work with families to provide appropriate learning materials according to each student’s Individual Education Plan that could be used at home.

For kindergarten students, the board has developed an alternate day schedule and parents must find alternative care when those students are not in class. Details of the schedule will be communicated directly to parents/guardians by their respective schools.

Childcare centers that operate inside local schools will remain open and the board adds that all non-CUPE members are expected to report to work.

Friday, November 18 is a PA Day.

CUPE filed a five-day strike notice on Wednesday which means a work stoppage would begin on Monday November 21 unless a tentative agreement is reached with the provincial government.

The union says both sides have agreed to a one-dollar-per-hour raise each year or about 3.5 per cent annually.

But CUPE president Laura Walton says the union wants the Ford government to guarantee higher staffing levels for educational assistants, librarians, custodians and secretaries.

It's also pushing for an early childhood educator in every kindergarten class.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the wage agreement would cost $335-million over four years.