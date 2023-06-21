WECDSB approves $295.8-million budget plan

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has approved a $295.8-million budget plan.

The Board of Trustees approved the budget plan for the 2023-24 school year on Tuesday evening during their meeting.

This budget plan includes increased amounts for student services, as well as additional spending for more staffing to help with increases in enrollment.

With projected revenues of $293.3-million, the board is expected to experience a deficit of $2.56-million, however, that deficit will be funded through a reserve that was already set aside, and the budget remains compliant with Ministry of Education regulations.

Some budget highlights are a $7.6-million increase in salary expenditures, for a total of $228.2-million to cover the cost of hiring over 80 new workers, a 9.4 per cent increase in expenses for Educational Assistants, and a 13.4 per cent increase for Early Childhood Educators, and a six per cent increase in grant revenue to support mental health and well-being for students.

Fulvio Valentinis, Board Chair, says prior to the budget plan there was a survey that parents, stakeholders, and students could take indicating money should be spent.

"We took those priorities and they had identified that they wanted mental health, well-being of students being up there in terms of increased spending and attention given to it. Literacy in terms of literacy and math skills, and the third one was special education. They wanted more emphasis on meeting the needs of special education."

He says much of the budget went to an increase in staff.

"41 equivalent teachers in the classroom, and then 39 of classroom assistants, that's everything from Educational Assistants, Early Childhood Education, Child and Youth Worker programs, and to support the teachers."

Valentinis adds that the board was happy with the way the budget plan turned out.

"There's caution. There's always needs to additional spending, but we don't want to overspend it and put ourselves in a deficit position with the Ministry. But, we do qualify as presenting a balanced budget and that was key, and that was important for the board to be in compliance with that."

Now that the trustees have approved the budget, the plan will be submitted to the Ministry of Education for final approval.