WECDSB calling for mandatory vaccination policy for schools

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board wants a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for schools.

Board chair Fulvio Valentinis says trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to send a letter to Premier Doug Ford, Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Health Minister Christine Elliott, strongly urging them to immediately make the vaccine mandatory for all school board employees, trustees, school volunteers and community agencies entering school buildings.

"We thought that the province needs to step up," says Valentinis. "They need to step up and they need to make this vaccination mandatory so that's why the motion was passed last night."

He says the board is also calling on the province to include the COVID-19 vaccine to the Immunization of School Pupils Act.

Valentinis says other boards also want a policy.

"Across the province different boards are certainly looking at doing this and something very similar," says Valentinis. "We've been hearing from parents, we've been hearing from teachers and there's concern. There's concern with school reopening for those students that are not vaccinated, those students that can't be vaccinated."

Trustee also voted to send the letter to Dr. Kieran Moore, the province's top doctor and the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association.

He says trustees understand there will be exceptions for those unable to receive vaccinations for medical reasons.