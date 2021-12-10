WECDSB dismisses 10 classes and four bus cohorts across five schools due to COVID cases

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed 10 classes and four bus cohorts at five schools after 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The board has dismissed three classes of students from St. Joseph's Catholic High School after receiving notification of three confirmed cases of COVID 19 there Thursday afternoon.

Three classes of students and one bus cohort from St. John de Brebeuf Catholic Elementary School in Kingsville have been dismissed after receiving notification of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at that school.

The board has also dismissed one class of students from St. Pius X Catholic Elementary School in Tecumseh after receiving notification of one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Two classes of students and two bus cohorts from Our Lady of Annunciation Catholic Elementary School have been dismissed after receiving notification of four confirmed cases of COVID 19 there, and one class of students and one bus cohort has also been dismissed from Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School after confirming a COVID-19 case there as well.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will notify those students when they're able to return to school and is contacting any individuals, both students and staff, who may have been affected, and will give directions for them to follow.

Parents are advised to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 and to keep them at home and call their healthcare provider for further direction if they are ill, or still waiting for results of a COVID-19 test.