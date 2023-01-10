WECDSB opens new Catholic Central High School

The new Catholic Central High School in Windsor has officially opened its doors.

The $30-million, two storey school is located on McDougall Avenue near Eugenie Street.

Staff welcomed Grade 9 and 10 students Tuesday morning while Grade 11 and 12 students got to check out their new school Tuesday afternoon.

Grade 12 student Benjie Roberto says the inside of the school is bright.

"Like on the outside it's dark kind of like our old school because the lights are really dim but when you walk in, the lights just flood your eyes and it's just bright ," says Roberto. "Hopefully this brightness will translate to our students in the future."

He says the old school was dated but had a lot of history to it.

Roberto says being in the new school will be a good experience for the rest of his high school career.

"I'm really liking this main area here," says Roberto. "It will be a nice place to hangout after school. The gym is awesome like there's actually light there again and all the classrooms, it looks a lot better from our old school."