WECDSB provides results on survey aimed at seeing how to best spend funding

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has provided the results of a survey aimed at gaining feedback on how to best spend funding.

During the WECDSB meeting on Tuesday evening, the board received the information on the 2023-24 Budget Consultation Survey results.

The intent of the survey it to inform the board's budget development and to assist in formulating the priorities from students and their families.

The six questions on the survey asked parents, guardians, and students to rank the terms on a scale of one to five, five being the highest amount and one being the least amount of resources allocated.

The questions were on mental health and well being of students, faith formation opportunities, student learning in the areas of reading, writing and math, equitable learning opportunities that address the needs of a diverse student population, information technology resources and a safe computing environment, and supports for students with special education needs.

Stakeholders identified supporting "student learning in the areas of reading, writing and math", as well as, "supports for students with special education needs" as being most important for resource allocation.

Penny King, Executive Superintendent of Business with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, says the priorities presented from the survey were not surprising to the Board.

"They do align with the provincial priorities and how the Ministry has in the current school year allocated resources to Board's. So we have our current priorities focused in those areas, and so seeing the results and seeing that's still important for the stakeholders of the Board, we are going to continue to look for more opportunities to support those priorities."

She says the Ontario budget had supports dedicated towards the priorities in education that they are looking at as well.

"What will happen next is the Ministry of Education will release their grants for student needs, which is the primary funding formula for all school boards. And so it's really until we get that piece of information that we're really able to see the application of the provincial budget specifically to the school board."

King adds that they feel it's important to allow students to fill out the survey as well.

"It's very important to hear their voice and see what they feel because they're the ones in the classrooms every day. So it's very important to us to see what they feel is needed to support them in terms of resource allocation, whether that's special education, mental health, more supports for reading and writing."

This year, 3,050 survey responses were received compared to 4,785 responses for the 2022-23 Budget Consultation Survey.

The 2023-24 Budget Survey was posted on the Board website on January 30. The final draft budget is scheduled to be tabled with the Board of Trustees on June 13 with final approval on June 20.