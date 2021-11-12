WECDSB reaches tentative deal with secondary teachers

A tentative agreement has been reached between the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board and the union representing its 500 secondary teachers.

The deal was reached Thursday afternoon between the board and the Windsor-Essex secondary unit of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association following several months of negotiations.

"This is a fair agreement for both the board and our secondary teachers," said Emelda Byrne, Director of Education. "It’s a fiscally responsible contract that acknowledges the current circumstances in which we are currently operating, but also the contributions of these valued employees to our students and their families."

"We’re pleased with this new agreement," said Joe Brannagan, President of OECTA’s Windsor-Essex secondary unit. "It includes some important gains for our members and we will be endorsing it when we bring it to them for ratification."

The tentative agreement covers local terms for WECDSB secondary teachers, however details will not be released until it's ratified by the Board of Trustees and the union's membership.

The union will hold an electronic ratification vote before the end of November while Board Trustees will ratify the agreement at a future meeting, expected in early December.